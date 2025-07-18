KBS to upgrade rural sports facilities with priority focus

THE Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will prioritise upgrading sports facilities in rural areas, ensuring tailored solutions for different locations.

Deputy Minister Adam Adli emphasised the need for careful planning to execute these improvements effectively.

“If there are sports facilities requiring improvements, it can’t happen overnight so we need to work from the start so that we can take action,“ he said during a press conference after the Northern Zone Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (Kembara JOM) 2.0 townhall session at Dewan Budi Gemilang, Sik KEDA College.

The three-day Kembara JOM 2.0 programme, which began yesterday in Desa KEDA Sungai Senam, involves over 90 participants. Adam Adli highlighted its dual purpose: exposing youth to rural realities while helping KBS identify urgent community needs.

“The programme not only allows youth to involve themselves in student and youth associations and see the reality of rural life themselves, but also allows KBS to see the pressing needs of the area,“ he explained.

Participants experience rural living through an adoption concept, staying with local families. “We can see the interaction of youth with rural communities,“ he added.

The programme will expand to Perak, Sabah, Sarawak, Pahang, and Melaka. - Bernama