Kelantan FC sign Palestine midfielder to strengthen squad

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United (KUFC) today revealed their new signing for the 2024/2025 M-League season from Palestine, Oday Kharoub (pix) who featured in the recently concluded Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar.

KUFC President Rozi Muhamad said the club had signed a contract with the 31-year-old midfield player who had played for Palestine throughout the team’s action in the Asian Cup.

“Oday had featured in all matches played by Palestine in the group stages of the Asian Cup and helped the team advance to the knockout stage,” he told reporters at the signing ceremony at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here today.

Apart from Oday, KUFC also sealed the deal with two other local players, namely Wan Mohamad Fazli who is a striker and Mohamad Fazrul Amir Md Zaman who plays in midfield.

Rozi said Oday was picked to represent KUFC after personally witnessing his performance in Qatar.

“We had sought advise from a number of individuals and coach before seeking the services of the player for one season. This season we will be using the services of five import players. Four other import players will sign their contract,” he said.

He added that almost 70 percent of the team’s preparations in terms of players’ selection for the Super League competition.

“We have carried out a major revamp to the team, especially the players. The team will feature about 80 percent of new players,“ he said.

He believes the presence of Oday would also be able to draw the fans to the stadium. -Bernama