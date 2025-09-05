KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is focusing on the construction of seven major sports facilities in preparation to host the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in 2028.

State Youth, Sports, NGOs and Community Unity chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said that out of the seven projects, three venues are currently under construction while the remaining four are in tender phase.

“The three facilities currently being built are the Bukit Merbau Main Stadium and Shooting Range in Pasir Puteh district, as well as the Jeli Sports Complex in Jeli district.

“The four other major projects in the tender process are the Hockey Stadium, Indoor Arena and the Squash Centre & Covered Lawn Bowls Court, all in Pasir Puteh, as well as the Aquatic Centre in Kota Bharu,” he told Bernama recently.

According to Zamakhshari, progress on the Bukit Merbau Stadium has reached 16.77 per cent since construction began in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Shooting Range, which began in December last year, which is only at four per cent progress is expected to be completed by the end of December 2026.

The Jeli Sports Complex has reached 39.75 per cent progress and is expected to be completed by June 2025.

“SUKMA in Kelantan is expected to take place around June or July 2028. We are confident that all these facilities can be completed on schedule with continuous monitoring by the Public Works Department (JKR) and the commitment of the appointed contractors,“ he said.

Commenting on the state contingent’s preparations, he stated that the Kelantan Sports Council (MSN) has already begun early planning ahead of SUKMA 2026 (in Selangor).

“Based on the experience from SUKMA Sarawak 2024, we have carried out restructuring and appointed new coaches to bring the performance of state athletes to new heights.

“I also frequently go down to the ground to ensure that all preparations are running smoothly according to MSN’s planning before we even set our medal targets,“ he said.