Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet wins women’s 10,000m world title in Tokyo

OLYMPIC champion and world-record holder Beatrice Chebet secured her first world title by winning the women’s 10,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The Kenyan athlete sprinted clear on the final lap to finish in 30 minutes 37.61 seconds.

This victory marks the first step toward her goal of achieving a 5,000m-10,000m double in Tokyo, mirroring her success at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti finished second in an Italian record time of 30:38.23 to claim the silver medal.

Battocletti also won silver behind Chebet at the previous year’s Olympic Games.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay took the bronze medal with a season’s best time of 30:39.65.

Tsegay managed to hold off Chebet’s Kenyan teammate Agnes Jebet Ngetich to secure her place on the podium.

Tsegay had led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium at the last world championships in Budapest two years ago. – Reuters