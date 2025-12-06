KL City, KDN and PDRM granted national licence

INDEPENDENT body First Instance Body (FIB) have approved the National Licence for Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City), Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN), and PDRM FC to participate in the upcoming Malaysia League (M-League) season.

FIB chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif said the decision was made after all three clubs submitted additional financial documents before the May 31 deadline this year.

He said the requirement was in accordance with Article 8 (l) of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) Club Licensing Regulations.

“After reviewing and evaluating the additional financial documents submitted, FIB agreed to grant full National Licence status to the three clubs upon their successful fulfilment of all the compliance requirements.

“FIB expresses appreciation for the cooperation and strong commitment shown by KL City, KDN, and PDRM throughout the process, and wishes them all the best in the 2025–2026 Super League season,” he said in a statement issued by MFL today.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir also informed that FIB had earlier granted the National Licence to Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), Selangor FC, Penang FC, Kuching City FC, Sabah FC, Terengganu FC, Sri Pahang FC, and Negeri Sembilan FC.

In addition, he said two clubs from the A1 Semi-Pro League, Melaka FC and Imigresen FC, successfully obtained the Extraordinary National Licence.