KLFA and KL City can be on strong footing if managed well - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Patron of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) Fahmi Fadzil is optimistic that the association’s new leadership will be able to hoist the Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) team to a more prominent level.

Fahmi who is also the Patron of KL City was also confident that the new leadership of KLFA, led by president Syed Yazid Syed Omar, is capable of managing the entity well, especially in ensuring that the squad’s financial position is more stable.

“Honestly, if managed well, I believe KL City can be among the top five but we will try to learn from what has happened and the team will work hard going forward.

“It won’t be easy as there are a number of aspects in the management and good governance that need to be improved but if KLFA and KL City are managed well, I am confident it will be reflected in the quality of play (of the team) on the field,” he said.

The Minister of Communications said this to reporters at an exclusive evening with the the Patron of KL City FC, the President of KLFA and members of the new KLFA executive committee here, tonight.

Last Saturday, Syed Yazid was elected to lead KLFA as president at the 35th Congress for the 2024-2028 session while the two posts of Deputy President was won by Datuk Kamarudin Hassan and Datuk Sri Wong Yeon Chai.

After having played 11 games in the 2024/2025 Super League season, the squad led by Miroslav Kuljanac is eighth in the league with 11 points.

Fahmi at the same time informed that there are several corporate companies that have shown interest in committing as KLFA sponsors.

Thus, he urged the KLFA leadership to be given some time to examine the commercial aspects before making further announcements regarding new sponsorship.

Previously, KL City players were reported to be in arrears in salary payments in addition to arrears in contributions to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organization (SOCSO).