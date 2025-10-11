Laquintana strike gives Uruguay 1-0 friendly win over Dominican Republic

TWO-TIME World Cup winners Uruguay secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Dominican Republic in an international friendly at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Midfielder Ignacio Laquintana scored the only goal of the match during the second half to secure the win for the world number 15 ranked side.

Uruguay controlled possession from the start but struggled to break down a defensively organised Dominican Republic team.

The Dominican Republic created their best chance from a counterattack in the 29th minute through striker Dorny Romero.

Romero’s low shot went directly into the hands of Uruguay goalkeeper Christopher Javier.

The match became more intense after half-time as both teams increased their attacking efforts.

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa responded by making five substitutions at once.

The tactical changes proved successful when Laquintana broke the deadlock with a powerful strike in the 60th minute.

Laquintana’s shot beat Dominican Republic goalkeeper Valerii Xavier to give Uruguay the lead.

Uruguay will conclude their tour of Malaysia with a match against Uzbekistan at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on October 13. – Bernama