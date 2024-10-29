Leaders of non-performing sports step down - Negri MB

HEADS of sports associations in Negeri Sembilan who fail to perform or produce results have been urged to move aside and make way for new leadership.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said such a move would ensure that more talented athletes can be discovered instead of talent going to waste due to the inefficiency of the association or leadership.

“We hope such associations will have a better game plan for the future because it is the association that produces the athletes, while we at the state level only guide, help and support... if one of the associations fail (to excel), it will certainly reflect on the (leaders) capabilities.

“We cannot rest on our laurels, an association should remember that there are other sports bodies in this country which are more progressive to achieve success,“ he said after presenting incentives of more than RM500,000 to the state’s athletes who won medals at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA XXI) in Sarawak and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aminuddin also hoped all sports associations can provide their best planning and strategy in their mission for success at the 2026 SUKMA that will be hosted by Selangor.

He also suggested that if necessary, sports association struggling to cope with organising activities and expectations can pass the reins to the Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM).

“Like in athletics, we can send them to participate in all kinds of events, shot put, running and so on, but when we get to (the target) SUKMA, we don’t have winners... then like it or not we need change and transformation,“ he said.

Negeri Sembilan ended with a medal tally of 19 gold, 13 silvers and 24 bronzes compared to the target of 20 golds through the involvement of 520 athletes and officials who participated in 30 sports hosted by Sarawak from Aug 17-24.

In the games, Negeri Sembilan shooter Gan Chen Jie, 20, was crowned as the Sportswoman with her achievement of seven gold medals in addition to breaking two SUKMA records.

Chen Jie said she will continue to maintain her mommentum for the next Games despite her hectic schedule as a student in a private university.

“Regarding future plans, I aim to qualify for the (2025) SEA Games and all preparations are being geared towards that. There will certainly be physical and mental challenges but I hope I can control myself well in this high pressure game,“ said the Seremban lass.