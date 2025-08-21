4.9 magnitude earthquake damages West Java houses and school

JAKARTA: A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Jakarta on Wednesday night, damaging houses and public buildings in West Java, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The quake hit at 7.54 pm local time and lasted several seconds. It occurred inland, approximately 14 kilometres southeast of Bekasi at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt with moderate to strong intensity across Jakarta and nearby cities, including Depok, Bogor, and Purwakarta, forcing residents to flee homes and high-rise buildings.

According to the Karawang Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), eight houses were damaged in Karawang, affecting 20 people from eight families.

A classroom ceiling at a primary school and part of a multipurpose hall collapsed. Both buildings were empty during the quake.

“No casualties have been reported,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari in a statement, adding that authorities are still assessing the damage.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and experiences frequent seismic activity. - Bernama