Leon Marchand wins 200m medley gold after breaking world record

FRENCH swimming sensation Leon Marchand secured gold in the 200m medley at the World Championships, just a day after breaking the world record. The 23-year-old, who dominated the Paris Olympics last year, clocked 1:53.68 in the final—his second-fastest time ever.

Marchand admitted he struggled to sleep following his record-breaking semi-final performance. “I felt so excited yesterday that I couldn’t sleep,“ he said. “I lost a lot of energy, but breaking the record was my goal, so I was really happy.”

Despite fatigue, Marchand held off a strong challenge from American Shaine Casas (1:54.30) and Hungary’s Hubert Kos (1:55.34). This victory marks his sixth career world title and first in Singapore.

After an extended post-Olympics break, Marchand returned to competition in May. He now shifts focus to the 400m medley, where he previously broke Michael Phelps’s world record. “I’m in good shape,“ he said. “I’m fresher than usual.” - AFP