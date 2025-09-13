Leong Jun Hao loses Hong Kong Open quarter-final to Li Shi Feng

NATIONAL men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao has been eliminated from the Hong Kong Open after losing to China’s second seed Li Shi Feng in today’s quarter-final match.

The world number 23 Malaysian battled through a gruelling rubber set before ultimately falling 20-22, 21-14, 20-22 in a match lasting one hour and 18 minutes at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

This defeat marks Jun Hao’s sixth loss in seven encounters against the Chinese shuttler.

The loss concludes Malaysia’s men’s singles campaign in the Super 500 tournament.

Li Shi Feng will now face France’s Christo Popov in the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin also exited in the quarter-finals after losing to China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 16-21, 10-21. – Bernama