Negeri Sembilan reach FA Cup quarterfinals despite second-leg loss to PDRM

NEGERI SEMBILAN FC secured their place in the FA Cup quarterfinals despite suffering a 0-1 defeat to PDRM FC in their second leg encounter.

The team progressed with a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory thanks to their emphatic first-leg performance.

Mohd Nidzam Jamil’s squad entered the match with a comfortable five-goal cushion from their previous 5-0 triumph.

PDRM FC delivered an early surprise when Muhammad Fakhrul Azim Mohd Zulphatah found the net in just the fourth minute.

Negeri Sembilan responded with several dangerous attacks after the interval but found PDRM goalkeeper Nor Hakeem Hamidun in exceptional form.

The match concluded with the single goal advantage for the police team unable to overturn the aggregate deficit.

Negeri Sembilan will now face either Selangor FC or the Malaysian University Football Team in the quarterfinal stage on October 17. – Bernama