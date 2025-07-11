Leong Jun Hao prepares for tough Japan Open clash against Alex Lanier

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton player Leong Jun Hao is bracing for a tough encounter against defending champion Alex Lanier of France in the Japan Open 2025. The 25-year-old Malaysian acknowledged Lanier’s strength and power but remains confident in his own preparation.

Jun Hao, who will face Lanier in the first round, has previously exited the tournament in the round of 16. However, he believes his current injury-free condition and focused training under coach Kenneth Jonassen will give him an edge.

“So far, training has been going well. Coach Kenneth Jonassen has also been focusing on both on-court and off-court aspects, especially improving fitness,“ he said.

As the sole Malaysian men’s singles representative, Jun Hao does not feel additional pressure. Instead, he draws confidence from past victories against higher-ranked opponents.

“But the experience of defeating higher-ranked players before this will surely help me on court,“ he told reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

The world number 24 noted the increasing intensity in men’s singles competition, viewing it as a chance to prove his abilities.

“I think maybe among the top 50 to 60, everyone can play at a high level; no match is easy. So, I feel every game is a tough one, especially physically. Recovery becomes very important,“ he added.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounds Lee Zii Jia’s withdrawal from the Japan Open, with no official statement from Team LZJ. A cryptic social media post has fueled further questions about his condition.