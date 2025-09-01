Lewis Hamilton stays positive despite Dutch Grand Prix crash exit

LEWIS Hamilton maintained a positive outlook despite crashing out of the Dutch Grand Prix and failing to score points for the second consecutive race.

The seven-time world champion understeered into the barriers at turn three on lap 23 during Sunday’s event.

Hamilton entered the weekend determined to enjoy driving for Ferrari despite a challenging debut season with the Scuderia.

Ferrari experienced a double elimination at Zandvoort after Charles Leclerc was hit by Kimi Antonelli and also ended up in the barriers at turn three.

Despite another difficult weekend for both himself and the team, Hamilton remains committed to staying positive.

“Apart from that, it’s been a really solid weekend,” said Hamilton.

“I felt like I made progress, just overall approach and everything.”

“And so to come away with nothing is definitely painful.”

This marked Hamilton’s first elimination while driving for Ferrari, extending his wait for a first podium with the team.

“I was catching George (Russell) and I think I had the pace of a few cars ahead of me,” Hamilton added to Sky Sports.

“Very unusual to not finish a race and to go out so early, it’s definitely not great, but it is what it is.”

Ferrari maintains second position in the constructors’ standings but now trails leaders McLaren by 324 points without a race win this season.

Team principal Fred Vasseur understands Hamilton’s desire to find enjoyment during this challenging first Ferrari season.

“To enjoy it, it’s largely a matter of results and confidence and pace, and the fact that you are into the game,” Vasseur said.

“I think, honestly, today is why I think Lewis had the perception that today was much better, even if the outcome is not.”

“At the end of the day, he was able to fight, able to race Russell and probably more today.”

“It means that for himself, I think it’s good, and it’s like this that you will enjoy it.”

“Me too.” – Bernama