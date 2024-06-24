Liek Hou secures hat-trick victory ahead of Paris Paralympics

NATIONAL para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou received a significant boost ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games by clinching his third consecutive title this year after winning the International Four Nations Para Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, last night.

In the men’s SU5 (physical disability) singles final held at Emirates Arena, the 36-year-old 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist showcased his top-tier skills by decisively defeating his opponent Fang Jen-yu of Taiwan in straight sets 21-13, 21-9 in 35 minutes.

Even sweeter, the victory achieved by the world number one marks his third consecutive win in the same tournament since 2022.

“Three times in a row for 4 Nation Para Badminton International Level 1 and also the third title in a row for this year.

“The next target is the Paris Paralympics and hopefully everything will be fine. Pray hard for me Malaysia,” he said in his latest Facebook post.

Meanwhile, another para shuttler Mohd Ikhwan Ramli, emerged runner-up in the men’s singles WH1 (wheelchair) category after losing to South Korean Choi Jung Man 14-21, 15-21.