Liverpool’s new signings face Premier League test after £2bn spending spree

REIGNING champions Liverpool start their Premier League campaign with a transformed squad following a £2 billion summer spending spree.

New signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike could feature against Bournemouth as the Reds aim to retain their title.

The emotional impact of Diogo Jota’s tragic death in July remains an unknown factor for Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot.

Arsenal face an early test of their title credentials with a trip to a revamped Manchester United side on Sunday.

Newcastle will be without Alexander Isak for their opener at Aston Villa amid strong interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool’s spending spree marks a shift from their usual transfer strategy, with £260 million already spent on new recruits.

Only Manchester City in 2019 have outspent rivals while defending the Premier League title since 2007.

The Reds remain active in the market, targeting Isak and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to further strengthen their squad.

Pre-season showed defensive vulnerabilities despite an impressive attacking display under Slot’s new system.

Slot remains confident his side are ready for the challenge, saying, “We are definitely ready for the league to start.”

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres will make their Premier League debuts for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Arsenal opted for Gyokeres over Sesko, paying up to £66 million for the prolific former Sporting Lisbon striker.

United boss Ruben Amorim has rebuilt his attack with Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha for over £200 million.

Amorim praised Sesko’s mentality, saying, “He is always thinking about football. He’s really obsessed about that.”

Aston Villa and Newcastle face financial constraints compared to the Premier League’s traditional “big six.”

Villa’s only major signing is Evann Guessand, while Newcastle struggle to retain Isak amid Liverpool’s interest.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted Isak’s future is uncertain, stating, “Alex will control that.”

The Premier League’s opening weekend promises high stakes as new signings and title contenders take centre stage. - AFP