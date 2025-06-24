  1. Sport

Liyana and Edven leads at PGM Penang Championship 2025

theSun
  • 2025-06-24 08:02 PM
Edven Ying at PGM Championship tournament at the Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam.Edven Ying at PGM Championship tournament at the Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam.

LONG hitter Edven Ying, played seven under par (-7) in round 1 at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort leading the PGM Penang Championship 2025 with two strokes.

Tied at five under par (-5) is Daeng Rahman and Fakhrul Akmar. Ben Leong, Ryan Fernandez and Wilson Choo are at three under par (-3). Danny Chia and Danial Faidz are at two under par (-2), five strokes away from round 1 leader.

The weather was sunny and humid with mild wind on the course.

$!Liyana Durisic PGM Championship tournament at the Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam.
Liyana Durisic PGM Championship tournament at the Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam.

On the Ladies Championship, Liyana Durisic played two under par (-2). PGM 2024 Order of Merit winner, Geraldine Wong is one stroke away. Zulaikah returned with one over par (+1).

PGM Penang Championship 2025 offers purse of RM180,000 and RM30,000 for the Ladies Championship. Hosted by Bukit Jawi Golf Resort at their picturesque Hill course (Par 72).

Round 2 tee off tomorrow at 7.45am.

RESULTS

Leading Scores for after round 1:

65 - Edven Ying

67 - Daeng Rahman, Fakhrul Akmal

69 - Ben Leong, Ryan Fernandez, Wilson Choo

70 - Danny Chia, Danial Faidz

71 - Casper Loh, R. Nachimuthu, Zia Izzuddeen, Brandon Lai, Khor Kheng Hwai, Zia Iqmal

Scores for ladies championship after round 1:

70 - Liyana Durisic

71 - Genevieve Ling

73 - Zulaikah Nasser

74 - Afifah Razif

76 - Geraldine Wong

78 - Yip Sean Yi