LONG hitter Edven Ying, played seven under par (-7) in round 1 at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort leading the PGM Penang Championship 2025 with two strokes.
Tied at five under par (-5) is Daeng Rahman and Fakhrul Akmar. Ben Leong, Ryan Fernandez and Wilson Choo are at three under par (-3). Danny Chia and Danial Faidz are at two under par (-2), five strokes away from round 1 leader.
The weather was sunny and humid with mild wind on the course.
On the Ladies Championship, Liyana Durisic played two under par (-2). PGM 2024 Order of Merit winner, Geraldine Wong is one stroke away. Zulaikah returned with one over par (+1).
PGM Penang Championship 2025 offers purse of RM180,000 and RM30,000 for the Ladies Championship. Hosted by Bukit Jawi Golf Resort at their picturesque Hill course (Par 72).
Round 2 tee off tomorrow at 7.45am.
RESULTS
Leading Scores for after round 1:
65 - Edven Ying
67 - Daeng Rahman, Fakhrul Akmal
69 - Ben Leong, Ryan Fernandez, Wilson Choo
70 - Danny Chia, Danial Faidz
71 - Casper Loh, R. Nachimuthu, Zia Izzuddeen, Brandon Lai, Khor Kheng Hwai, Zia Iqmal
Scores for ladies championship after round 1:
70 - Liyana Durisic
71 - Genevieve Ling
73 - Zulaikah Nasser
74 - Afifah Razif
76 - Geraldine Wong
78 - Yip Sean Yi