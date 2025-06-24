LONG hitter Edven Ying, played seven under par (-7) in round 1 at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort leading the PGM Penang Championship 2025 with two strokes.

Tied at five under par (-5) is Daeng Rahman and Fakhrul Akmar. Ben Leong, Ryan Fernandez and Wilson Choo are at three under par (-3). Danny Chia and Danial Faidz are at two under par (-2), five strokes away from round 1 leader.

The weather was sunny and humid with mild wind on the course.