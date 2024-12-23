LONDON will be the “undisputed global capital for women’s sport” next year, the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has said, reported PA Media/dpa news.

The women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on September 27 will round off an exciting series of events in the city.

England will enter the tournament aiming to dethrone world champions New Zealand, with preparations set to begin in the Six Nations this spring. Their final match in the competition will take place at Twickenham on April 26.

The World Cup final in London is expected to set a world record for attendance at a one-day women’s rugby event.

England’s football team will prepare for their Euros defence this summer with a Nations League match against world champions Spain at Wembley on February 26. In June, Queen’s Club in west London will host a women’s tournament prior to Wimbledon for the first time in over 50 years.

England’s cricketers will face India in a T20 international on July 4 at The Oval, followed by a one-day international on July 19 at Lord’s. The Oval will also host the finals day of the new women’s T20 Blast on July 27.

Khan said: “I’m so excited that London is set to be the undisputed global capital for women’s sport in 2025, with some of the world’s biggest events coming to our city next year.

“I am delighted that we will be playing host to the women’s Rugby World Cup, while we will also see the historic return of women’s tennis to the Queen’s Club. This is in addition to world-class women’s cricket, football, netball, hockey, basketball and athletics in the capital.

“I would urge Londoners to take up the opportunity to attend some of these amazing events, cheering on our top athletes and sportswomen. Ensuring London hosts many of the world’s leading sporting events is an important part of our work building a better London for everyone.”

The Netball Super League Grand Final will be played at the O2 Arena on July 6 while female stars will also feature prominently at the London Athletics Meet on July 19.