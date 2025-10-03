Luca Zidane gets first Algeria call-up for World Cup qualifiers

LUCA ZIDANE has received his first call-up to the Algeria national team for their two remaining 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria last month after previously representing Les Bleus at youth levels.

He currently plays for Granada in Spain’s second division.

His eligibility for Algeria comes through his paternal grandparents, who were from the North African nation.

Algeria leads their World Cup qualifying group with 19 points from their matches so far.

The team can secure World Cup qualification with a victory over Somalia in their upcoming match.

They could also qualify during their final group game against second-placed Uganda if results go their way.

Algeria has already secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The continental championship will begin on December 21 in Morocco.

Zidane previously played for Real Madrid’s reserve team after progressing through the club’s youth academy.

He joined the Real Madrid youth system back in 2004 as a young prospect.

The goalkeeper made his debut with Real Madrid’s main team in their final league game of the 2017-18 season.

He served as the third-choice goalkeeper when Real Madrid won their 13th European title in 2018.

Although his famous father Zinedine Zidane was born in Marseille, the family originally came from a small village in Bejaia.

This village is located approximately 250 kilometres east of Algeria’s capital city Algiers. – AFP