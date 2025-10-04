Malaysia welcomes Hamas’ conditional acceptance of Trump peace plan

SEPANG: Malaysia welcomes Hamas’ conditional acceptance of the 20-point Peace Plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the development is seen as a starting point towards lasting peace for Palestine and its people.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful that Hamas has accepted (the plan) even if conditionally,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) here today.

He added that this means it cannot be used as an excuse that Hamas has rejected these 20 points, to continue attacking Gaza and killing Palestinians.

According to Mohamad, the acceptance also reflects Hamas’ willingness to seek a peaceful solution.

He said he expects humanitarian aid routes through the Rafah Crossing and King Hussein Bridge to open following peace plan implementation.

He urged all parties wishing to channel aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to coordinate directly with Wisma Putra for swift and systematic delivery.

“Those who want to help after this should go through the Rafah Crossing and the King Hussein Bridge because once they are opened, the delivery of aid can take place swiftly,” he said.

Hamas reportedly accepted parts of the ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump but stated several elements require further negotiation.

Trump set a Sunday 6 pm Washington time deadline for Hamas to agree to the peace proposal.

The plan aims to establish Gaza as a demilitarised zone with transitional governance directly overseen by Trump through an international monitoring body.

It requires the release of all Israeli captives within 72 hours of approval in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The proposal also calls for ending hostilities, disarming all armed groups in Gaza, and Israel’s phased withdrawal from the territory.

Gaza would then be administered by a technocratic authority under supervision of a US-led international body.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

The blockade intensified in March when Israel closed border crossings and restricted food and medicine deliveries, triggering famine conditions.

Nearly 66,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since October 2023, with most casualties being women and children. – Bernama