Luis Enrique calls Barcelona’s Pedri ‘Harry Potter’ before PSG clash

PARIS Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique compared Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez to fictional wizard Harry Potter ahead of their Champions League clash.

Luis Enrique highlighted both teams’ desire to keep possession and play attacking football before Wednesday’s league phase game at the Olympic stadium.

“I think Pedri knows me very well because of the national team, and he knew what we were trying to do,“ Luis Enrique told a news conference Tuesday.

“I said about Pedri a while ago he is Harry Potter, and I hope that tomorrow he doesn’t bring his magic wand.”

The PSG coach added they would try everything possible to limit Pedri’s involvement in the match.

Holders PSG are waiting to learn if midfielders Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, and winger Bradley Barcola will be fit to play.

Forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been ruled out through injury.

Luis Enrique stated he would not take risks with any players and decisions would be made Tuesday about who might feature.

“The decision will come more from the players than from me; they need to feel ready,“ he added.

The coach emphasized his team remains positive and focused on results rather than excuses despite their injury problems.

“There are different ways to view injuries, but you can have excuses or results, and we are looking for results,“ said Luis Enrique.

“No matter who plays tomorrow, he will be part of a true team, and tomorrow we will prepare for the match as usual to aim for victory.”

Luis Enrique played for Barcelona from 1996 to 2004 and later coached the team to a historic treble in 2015.

The Spaniard expressed delight at returning to face his former club and praised Hansi Flick’s current Barcelona side.

“I have loved Hansi Flick’s Barca from the start, I think they connect with the idea of football that Barca hold,“ said Luis Enrique.

“He’s clearly a high-level coach, he goes on the attack, uses attacking players, knows how to defend well, keeps a high line and presses at a high level.”

The PSG coach described Barcelona as a team he loves to watch as a lifelong fan and club member.

Barcelona had hoped to host the match at their renovated Camp Nou stadium but await permission from city authorities.

“(The game) is not at the Camp Nou, but it will be at a very nice stadium and a special one, because here is where the 1992 Olympic Games were held,“ added Luis Enrique. – AFP