Trump warns Democrats of irreversible actions in government shutdown

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned congressional Democrats on Tuesday that a federal government shutdown would enable his administration to take irreversible actions against programs they support.

Trump stated his administration could implement permanent cuts to popular Democratic programs that would be impossible to reverse once enacted.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,“ Trump told reporters from the Oval Office.

The president highlighted Budget Director Russell Vought’s ability to achieve budget reductions unattainable through normal legislative processes.

Trump did not specify particular actions but recently suggested further downsizing the federal workforce.

The United States faces its fifteenth government shutdown since 1981 without a congressional funding agreement before midnight.

The Republican-controlled Senate prepared to vote again on a temporary spending bill that previously failed.

Democrats demand modifications to extend expiring health benefits for millions of Americans.

Republicans insist healthcare extensions should be addressed separately from funding legislation.

Federal agencies began implementing shutdown plans that would close nonessential offices and furlough thousands of workers.

Budget experts warned some Americans already face disruptions to Medicare reimbursements for home healthcare services.

Airlines anticipate flight delays while the Labor Department will suspend its monthly unemployment report during a shutdown.

The Small Business Administration will stop issuing loans and the Environmental Protection Agency will pause some pollution cleanups.

Longer shutdowns could affect public housing subsidies and Head Start early education programs for low-income families.

Monday’s White House meeting between Trump and congressional leaders produced no agreement.

Trump subsequently posted a deepfake video manipulating Democratic leaders’ images with racist caricatures.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the video as racist and artificial intelligence-generated fabrication.

Any last-minute agreement would require approval from the House of Representatives, which convenes after funding expires.

Trump’s administration has threatened additional federal workforce layoffs if Congress permits a shutdown.

The president previously ordered agencies to consider firing nonessential employees during funding lapses.

Trump’s refusal to spend congressionally approved funds has complicated negotiations with Democrats.

Democrats seek assurances Trump cannot undo healthcare extensions if enacted into law.

The party faces pressure to achieve policy victories ahead of 2026 midterm elections.

Some Democrats question whether risking shutdown damage justifies potential healthcare gains.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman emphasized the real harm to millions of Americans over political blame. – Reuters