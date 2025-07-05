Luqman Hakim aims to shine with NSFC after European football stint

AFTER spending five years playing with Belgian club KV Kortrijk, young striker Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin is ready to make his mark with Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) in the upcoming season of the Malaysia League.

He said that playing abroad since 2020 has taught him plenty about discipline, mental toughness and the high intensity of the game that he intends to put to good use this season.

“I believe that Negeri Sembilan is the team for me to play for in Malaysia. I’m attracted to the team because I’m confident in the management’s plans, and I’m ready to play thanks to the guidance of head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil.

“My target is to help restore NSFC’s glory days. I hope Negri supporters can be patient and continue to support this team, as most of the players are new, so we need some time to play as a team,” he said after the opening of the Warrix Concept Store by Tunku Besar Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, who is Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) president, here today.

The 23-year-old said team understanding was crucial to ensure that the team achieves its goal of performing well, and said it was vital to translate the intensity of a game into consistent play on the field.

“The difference in playing abroad is the intensity of the matches, I realise the situation is different here and don’t expect that it’s the same as Belgium, but it will serve me well in helping the team create something positive this season,” he said.

Luqman Hakim was the first Malaysian player to sign a contract with a major European club for five seasons in 2020 before he even turned 18 and spent the period playing for the main squad and the development team before being loaned to foreign clubs such as the Icelandic League’s main team Njarovik FC and Japanese club YSCC Yokohama.

At today’s launch, Tunku Syed Razman said the Warrix Concept Store and the NSFC ‘Hobin’ membership card were important in strengthening the professional football ecosystem in the state.

The Warrix Concept Store is a centre for obtaining official jerseys and sports equipment, while the membership card provides benefits such as exclusive discounts at selected stores, pre-sale tickets and activities with NSFC players. - Bernama