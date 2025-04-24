M’sia gears up for World Corporate Golf Challenge

OFFERING corporate Malaysia a unique platform to strengthen its internal and external relationships through golf, the prestigious World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Malaysia 2025 was officially launched on Wednesday in a grand ceremony at the Glenmarie Hotel & Golf Resort Ballroom in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Graced by the presence of the Raja Muda of Selangor and Royal Patron of WCGC Malaysia Tengku Amir Shah, the launch sets the stage for an exciting series where business and sport converge on the greens.

The WCGC Malaysia 2025 will feature four preliminary legs played at four of the Klang Valley’s top golf courses from May to August, culminating at the national final at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club on Sept 25, 2025.

The champions of the national final will represent Malaysia and their companies at the WCGC World Final in Shanghai, China, from October 19-23, 2025, in an environment that fosters sporting talent and, above all, international networking.

“Selangor, with its world-class golf courses, strategic location, and vibrant economy, is the perfect backdrop to welcome corporate leaders from across the nation and around the world,” WCGC Malaysia advisor Haji Mohd Salim Mohamed Sain said.

“Through this event, we aim to promote tourism, showcase our hospitality, and reinforce Malaysia’s status as a destination for high-level business and sporting events in the near future”.

The highlight of the event was the official unveiling of this year’s line-up of sponsors, with title sponsor Enotech Sdn Bhd joining other main sponsors, including Konsortium Jaringan Selangor, Spectrum Outdoor, Simple Advantage, World Klang Group, KUSEL, Avisena Healthcare, Les Copaque Production and Cuckoo Malaysia.

Adding to the celebratory mood at the launch event was a proud acknowledgment of Team Malaysia’s remarkable third-place finish at the WCGC World Finals in Haikou, China, last year.

The team comprising Lee Robert, Anushka Gayan, Ang Khai Phang, and Kong Tuck Keat were applauded for their outstanding performance, continuing Malaysia’s strong showing on the global stage.

WCGC MALAYSIA 2025 SCHEDULE

May 22, 2025 Seri Selangor Golf Club RM495 per person

Jun 24, 2025 Tropicana Golf & Country Resort RM595pp

Jul 22, 2025 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club RM595pp

Aug 21, 2025 Templer Park Country Club RM495pp

Sep 25, 2025 Kota Permai Golf & Country Club National Final (by-invitation).