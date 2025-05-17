TOKYO: Olympic high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh said Saturday she wants to “show people that Ukraine continues fighting” as she seeks to lay down a marker in Tokyo ahead of September's world championships.

The 23-year-old is competing in Sunday's Golden Grand Prix in the Japanese capital at the same stadium where she will attempt to defend her world title later this year.

Mahuchikh has emerged as one of Ukraine's top athletes since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

She set a world record of 2.10m last year before winning gold at the Paris Games.

She said: “every competition is important for me because I represent my country”.

“I do my best to show people that Ukraine continues fighting for independence,“ she said.

“I’m really proud to represent my country so I’m looking forward to coming back in September to protect my title of world champion.”

Mahuchikh has been outspoken in her support of Ukraine, dedicating her Olympic gold to the hundreds of athletes and coaches who have been killed since the invasion began.

Her country was again in her thoughts as she set her sights on defending her world title.

“Of course, I have a target to win the gold medal,“ she said.

“I want to just give my people a happy time because, unfortunately, now is a difficult time -- only sport and art can give these memories.”

Mahuchikh is competing in Tokyo for the first time since the pandemic-postponed Olympics in 2021, where she won bronze.

She has since gone from strength to strength, capturing the world title in Budapest in 2023 and Olympic gold a year later.

She said she wanted to savour the atmosphere in Tokyo after fans were locked out four years ago because of pandemic restrictions.

“I want to give the energy to the people, to my fans because I didn’t have time in Covid time to enjoy this atmosphere,“ she said.

“Tomorrow it will be an incredible atmosphere for sure. It will be a great preparation before the world championships in September.”

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who won Olympic silver in Paris, will race for the first time this season in the women's 100m in Tokyo.

American Christian Coleman headlines the men's 100m race