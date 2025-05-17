Sun bear captured after entering home in Pekan

KUANTAN: A sun bear was successfully captured by the Civil Defence Force (APM) after it wandered into a residence in Taman Tanah Putih, Pekan this morning.

Pekan District APM officer Capt (PA) Ahmad Azmi Nafiah said the bear damaged several items in the house supposedly in search of food at about 4.30 am.

“The bear then climbed out of the house and it is believed to be a pet bear that escaped from a nearby residential area,” he said in a statement today.

He added that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.36 am and five APM personnel were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon reaching the site at 8.57 am, a team from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) arrived a few minutes later,” he said.

He added that the Perhilitan team fired a tranquiliser at the bear to subdue it before taking it back to the Kuantan Perhilitan.