THE MAJORITY of athletes in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have experienced sexual or gender-based violence, a university-led report said on Wednesday.

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) has increasingly dominated the news in east Africa, with Kenya witnessing a number of deaths and killings of prominent female athletes in recent years.

The major report, by Nairobi-based Aga Khan University, surveyed 748 people, the majority aged between 18-34 years, and interviewed 18. Almost 30 percent had participated in sport at a professional or semi-professional level.

It found that 62 percent reported “experiencing or having knowledge of colleagues who have experienced some form of violence”.

“SGBV in east African Sports is entrenched in a flawed ecosystem, driven by patriarchal attitudes, impunity by perpetrators and the culture of silence,“ the report said.

In Kenya 69 percent of recipients reported experiencing or having knowledge of harm -- including verbal, physical, and sexual violence -- with the study noting an increase from government statistics of 43 percent in 2022.

Tanzania reported a similar prevalence of 62 percent, with Uganda reporting 48 percent.

The report said these abuses could be traced to dynamics within the industry, including power imbalances, coaches, sponsors, and isolation from support systems.

Coaches were found to be among the top perpetrators of SGBV, it found.

“Many abused athletes quit sports entirely post-retirement, citing long-term trauma, lack of protection, and hostile environments,“ the study also said.

One participant told researchers individuals left because of “the kind of treatment that they get as players” and afterwards, “they don’t have any desire to be anywhere near the sport.”

It noted many incidences would not be reported, with 35 percent citing a “fear of retaliation” and career impact.

“Victims face stigma, disbelief and legal hurdles that obstruct justice, while institutional failure and societal norms continue to embolden perpetrators and marginalise survivors,“ it said.

“If there is any sport that has been affected by SGBV is athletics,“ Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei told reporters.

In the last five years Kenya has lost six elite athletes, including a Ugandan-born marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei who was set on fire by her Kenyan boyfriend in 2024.

In 2021 top Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death. An arrest warrant was issued for her husband, but he has repeatedly failed to appear in court.