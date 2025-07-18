Malaysia dominates Canada in WUG 2025 badminton opener, Hoe Yean advances

MALAYSIA kicked off their 2025 World University Games (WUG) badminton campaign with a convincing win over Canada in the Group D mixed team event at Westenergie Sporthalle.

The national squad secured victory in four out of five matches, showcasing strong performances across disciplines.

The men’s doubles pair Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Bryan Jeremy Goonting set the tone with a swift 15-10, 15-5 win over Nathan Mills and Harold Tan.

Wong Ling Ching followed with a solid 15-10, 15-8 triumph in the women’s singles against Alena Yu.

Jacky Kok Jing Hong sealed the winning point for Malaysia in the men’s singles, overcoming a slow start to defeat Victor Lai 6-15, 15-8, 15-12.

“My opponent wasn’t easy—he caused upsets at the Canada Open—but I stayed motivated,“ Kok said.

The women’s doubles duo Lee Xin Jie and Low Yeen Yuan added another win, defeating Sophia Nong and Eliana Zhang 15-3, 15-10.

However, the mixed doubles pair Liew Xun and Vannee Gobi fell short against Timothy Lock and Chloe Hoang, losing 11-15, 9-15.

With Canada as their only group opponent, Malaysia now awaits the round of 16 draw. “As group winners, we’ll face runners-up from other groups,“ said head coach Datuk Rashid Sidek.

“The players are still adjusting, but I expect better performances ahead.”

Meanwhile, swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean continued his impressive run, qualifying for the men’s 200m freestyle semi-finals in Berlin.

Fresh from his 400m freestyle silver, Hoe Yean clocked 1:48.68s in Heat Three, finishing third.

Teammate Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal also advanced, placing sixth in Heat Eight with 1:49.66s.

The semi-finals for swimming will take place tonight (early Saturday morning Malaysian time). - Bernama