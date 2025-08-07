Malaysia fall 0-3 to Iran in AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifier

THE national Under-20 (U-20) women’s football squad began their AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifying campaign on the wrong foot after falling 0-3 to Iran in a Group F match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, yesterday.

Iran’s three goals came from forward Maryam Dini in the 13th and 28th minutes, and substitute Asal Ghajarian in the dying moments of the game.

“I’m not happy with the result because I hate losing, but I’m happy with the players’ performance.

“They stuck to their game plan, but unfortunately, some individual errors cost us,” said national U-20 women’s team head coach Cameron Ng at a post-match press conference.

The defeat places Malaysia third in the standings, ahead of bottom-placed Guam, while Iran rank second with three points—behind group leaders Japan on goal difference.

Earlier, Japan collected all three points after thrashing Guam 5-0 in the afternoon match.

Malaysia next face Japan on Friday before wrapping up their Group F qualifying campaign against Guam on Sunday- BERNAMA