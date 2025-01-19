Malaysia loses women’s U-19 T20 Cricket World Cup opener to Sri Lanka

KLANG: The national women’s cricket squad lost their opening Under-19 (U-19) T20 World Cup Group A match against Sri Lanka at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval here today.

Favourites Sri Lanka had no difficulty beating the home team with 139 runs in 20.0 overs against Malaysia’s 23 runs with 14.1 overs.

National team captain Nur Dania Syuhada Abedul Samad admitted that the team was weak in batting, which put them at a severe disadvantage in their match.

“We really are weak in batting, so that’s what we need to focus on and improve for the game against India the day after tomorrow, and I admit that even though India is strong but cricket is a subjective game, we can create a surprise,” she told Bernama after the game today.

Malaysia will play defending champions India on Tuesday (Jan 21) and the West Indies on Thursday (Jan 23).