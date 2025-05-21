NATIONAL women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah continued their winning streak after clinching the 2025 Thailand Open last week when they advanced to the second round of the 2025 Malaysia Masters today.

Seeded third in the tournament, the national pair had no trouble putting aside the challenge of Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan-Yau Mau Ying, 21-17, 21-16 in straight sets at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

“At the beginning of the first set, we were a little slow but after the 11th point, we started to adjust to the court and wind conditions.

“From there, we started to reorganise the game and return to the original strategy. Hopefully this momentum can continue for tomorrow’s action,” Pearly told reporters.

Asked about the difference between playing on a court abroad and at home, Pearly explained that she did not think too much about it but admitted that the support of the local fans helped boost their morale.

Pearly-Thinaah are scheduled to meet the Thai pair, Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin-Nannapas Sukklad in the second round after they defeated the Indian pair, Rashmi Ganesh-Sania Sikkandar, 21-10, 21-12 in another first-round action.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles competition, Loo Bing Kun-Toh Ee Wei recovered from a first-set loss before recording a 20-22, 21-18, 21-15 victory over Taiwanese pair, Ming Che Lu-Hung En Tzu to advance to the round of 16.

Ee Wei described the victory as the result of their strong cooperation, especially the support of Bing Kun who helped cover the gap every time she made a mistake, as well as the strong cheers of the local fans who fueled her spirit.

Meanwhile, Bing Kun, who appeared before thousands of home fans for the first time, said the experience helped him forget his nervousness and focus fully on the game.

“I’m really excited... I’m all out. Even if the shuttle comes 100 times, I’m willing to smash 200 times. Most importantly, I need to overcome the pressure,” he said, who is scheduled to meet Taiwanese pair Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan who beat Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund of Denmark 21-19, 21-15.

Another national mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Chan Wen Tse, faced a different fate when they were eliminated in the first round after losing to seventh seeds from China, Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi, 20-22, 15-21.

Tang Jie will be back in a pair with Toh Ee Wei after the two players decided to reunite starting in the 2025 Singapore Open, which is scheduled to take place from May 27 to June 1.