AIngineer, Microsoft join forces to drive industrial AI

KUALA LUMPUR: AIngineer Sdn Bhd, a pioneering industrial AI venture incubated in PING23 Sdn Bhd or Petronas Innovation Garage (PING) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, accelerating deployment of cutting-edge AI solutions across energy and heavy industries.

Bringing together AIngineer’s domain expertise in industrial AI with Microsoft’s technological strengths, this collaboration will drive industrial AI innovation and commercialisation. This joint effort is poised to enhance operational efficiencies in the energy sector and contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.

A MoU was recently signed between Microsoft Malaysia managing director Laurence Si and AIngineer CEO Lee Kian Seng, witnessed by Microsoft Malaysia general manager (Energy & Utilities) Datin Sharifah Shereeta Syed Sheh and AIngineer chief technology officer Crystal Lwi Xiau Jing, on the sidelines of the Microsoft AI Tour Kuala Lumpur.

“This collaboration with Microsoft is a pivotal milestone for AIngineer as we scale our solutions to meet the growing demands of a US$3.54 billion (RM15 billion) market for generative AI in the energy industry. By leveraging Microsoft’s advanced cloud infrastructure, we are not only scaling with speed and security, but also enabling engineers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Together, we are reshaping the future of engineering and building a foundation for more sustainable, resilient industrial operations,” said Lee.

AIngineer is a unique AI co-pilot built by engineers for engineers, embedded directly into everyday workflow. Using state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, it augments engineers with deep technical knowledge and insights to enhance decision-making.

Designed for complex industrial environments, AIngineer is a specialised industrial AI that integrates with technical databases and standards, enabling engineers to improve reliability, reduce diagnostic time, lower maintenance costs and preserve institutional knowledge. In recognition of its value, Petronas has entered into collaboration with AIngineer on various technical use cases to drive operational excellence.

Si said, “Malaysia is at the forefront of a profound industrial transformation, and AI stands as a critical catalyst in this journey toward a smarter, more efficient future. Through our collaboration with AIngineer, we are combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities to help energy and heavy industries unlock unprecedented levels of operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. With the general availability of Microsoft’s first cloud region in Malaysia, this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the nation’s aspirations to become a regional AI leader. Together, we are not just transforming industries—we are contributing to the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy and its position as a technology hub in Asia.”

Meanwhile, PING CEO Zafirah Bahiyyah M Zulkifli commented, “Teaming up with a global player like Microsoft is a strong endorsement of AIngineer’s advanced technology capabilities and the innovation potential nurtured within Malaysia. As a venture incubated by the PING programme, this collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering impactful solutions that not only benefit the industry but also contribute to the nation’s digital transformation. By creating a supportive ecosystem, we empower AIngineer and similar ventures to push boundaries and drive meaningful change that aligns with Malaysia’s aspirations for growth and sustainability.”

Beyond just the technical aspects, this collaboration will also focus on exploring strategies to commercialise AIngineer through Microsoft’s extensive global network and established platforms, including Azure Marketplace and AppSource. By tapping into these channels, we aim to significantly expand AIngineer’s industrial reach and adoption, enabling more industries to benefit from its cutting-edge AI capabilities. This strategic approach not only supports AIngineer’s growth but also aligns with the broader vision of fostering innovation and digital transformation within Malaysia’s energy and industrial sectors.