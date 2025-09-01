THE Malaysia Open 2025 saw unprecedented drama in the men’s doubles as none of the top four seeds advanced to the quarter-finals - a historic first in the World Tour since its inception in 2018.

Defending champions and second seeds Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China were the latest casualties, bowing out in the second round to South Korea’s emerging duo, Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho.

The Koreans secured a convincing 21-17, 21-16 victory at the Axiata Arena on Thursday, cementing their status as a rising force in badminton.

The tournament had already lost its other top-seeded contenders in shocking first-round exits.

Denmark’s world No. 1 pair Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, Malaysia’s local favorites Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (world No. 3), and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto (world No. 4) all fell victim to early upsets, shaking up the competition.

The mixed doubles event also witnessed a major surprise when Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran overwhelmed China’s second-seeded pair Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin in straight sets, delivering a commanding 21-14, 21-19 performance.