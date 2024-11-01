Malaysia Open: Heartbreak for Tang Jie-Ee Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: National top mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, fell short of replicating their Malaysia Open quarter-final success last year as they were ousted by Japanese duo, Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito, in the second round of the tournament here, today.

Despite putting up a strong fight in the opening game, it was not enough for world number nine Tang Jie and Ee Wei, who eventually succumbed to Midorikawa-Saito, 22-24.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s performance took a nosedive in the second game, as the world number 13 duo wrapped up the tie 21-14 in second set in 42 minutes..

Speaking after the match, a dejected Tang Jie stated that their opponents just outperformed them.

“I am disappointed with today’s game; they are a very strong pair and played better than us,“ he told reporters at the mixed zone.

Midorikawa-Saito’s next opponent will be compatriots Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino who packed off Danish pair, Mathias Thyrri-Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-11.

Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie saw their campaign cut short, losing to sixth seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, 15-21, 12-21.

“It was a really bad day. Everything went wrong while our opponents were in top form,” Shevon said.

Puavaranukroh-Taerattanachai will take on Singaporean duo, Terry Hee Yong Khai-Jessica Tan.who defeated Thai pair, Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran, 21-14, 23-21

In another development, independent women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament were dashed as she went down to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, in 15-21, 22-24.

The 23-year-old Jin Wei acknowledged her subpar performance and conceded that her opponent handled crucial points well, leading to her elimination.

“I am not satisfied with my performance today, there’s still a lot of work to do, especially on improving my self-motivation and reducing unforced errors,“ she said.

Second seed Chen Yu Fei will await Gregoria in the quarter-finals after the Chinese shuttler defeated former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, 21-15, 21-18. -Bernama