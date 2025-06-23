Malaysia’s CAFA Nations Cup 2025 debut: A key test

MALAYSIA’S first-ever appearance in the 2025 edition of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup in Uzbekistan from Aug 26 to Sept 9 will provide the best platform to evaluate the team’s actual progress.

Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski expects his men to be tested on and off the pitch at the tournament, which brings together eight teams, including Iran and Uzbekistan, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

“The experience gained will be vital for the continued development of the national team,” he posted on the Malaysia NT Facebook page today.

The other teams expected to take part are Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

“We are proud to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. We will face a tougher challenge as we will be up against strong teams.

“This tournament is an opportunity for the Harimau Malaya squad to bring glory to the country, boost the spirit of the supporters and continue to strengthen unity,” Cklamovski said.

For the record, Iran emerged champions in the 2023 edition by defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final.