Malaysia shines at Japan Open 2025 with key badminton victories

MALAYSIAN shuttlers delivered strong performances at the 2025 Japan Open Badminton Championships, with key victories in men’s and women’s doubles.

National top pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani fought hard for a 21-13, 17-21, 22-20 win over Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling quarter-final clash.

This marks their first victory against the Indonesian duo, setting up a semi-final showdown with Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han.

The Malaysians previously defeated the Taiwanese pair in last year’s edition.

Another Malaysian men’s pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, caused an upset by ousting China’s fifth seeds Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang 25-23, 21-19.

They will next face South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seong Jae, who earlier eliminated compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun.

In women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah continued their dominance over South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo with a 21-15, 21-19 win.

However, they now face a tough semi-final against Japan’s Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, who have won 13 of their 14 past meetings.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also progressed, defeating Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami-Sayaka Hobara 21-14, 21-12.

They will meet China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin next, seeking redemption after last year’s quarter-final loss.