Malaysia U-23 team eyes AFF Cup glory with Tierney’s diamond mindset

NATIONAL forward Fergus Tierney summed up his approach to the upcoming 2025 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Cup with a simple yet powerful phrase: “Pressure creates diamonds.” The young striker, who has already earned caps at the senior level, remains unfazed by the high expectations as Malaysia prepares for the tournament in Jakarta from July 15 to 29.

Under head coach Nafuzi Zain, the team has been refining its tactics and conditioning in the final stretch before the competition. Tierney expressed confidence in the squad’s progress, stating, “We are learning a lot every day. We still have a week to go before the tournament, so there’s still a lot we need to improve.”

His determination was evident in a recent warm-up match against Melaka FC, where he scored twice in a 4-1 victory at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras. Aliff Izwan Yuslan and Muhammad Faris Danish Mohd Asrul contributed the remaining goals, showcasing the team’s attacking depth.

Coach Nafuzi emphasized that fitness remains a top priority, noting improvements in speed and movement. However, he acknowledged the tougher challenges ahead, saying, “We know the real challenge will be much tougher than our current situation.”

With a clear target of reaching the semi-finals, Malaysia will open their Group A campaign against the Philippines on July 15, followed by matches against Brunei on July 18 and hosts Indonesia on July 21. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on July 25, with the final set for July 29. - Bernama