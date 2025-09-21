Malaysian badminton pair lose China Masters final to Thai opponents

MALAYSIA’S newly-crowned world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei fell short in their bid for the China Masters 2025 title after losing to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in today’s final.

The Malaysian pair suffered a comprehensive 8-21, 17-21 defeat in just 35 minutes during their showdown at Shenzhen Arena.

This marked their third defeat in four encounters against the Thai combination and represented their first-ever appearance in a super 750 final with a runner-up finish. – Bernama