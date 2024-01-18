Malaysian Tigress humbled by South Korea 3-0 in Spain

THE National women’s hockey squad (Malaysian Tigress) suffered yet another defeat in the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifier, losing 0-3 to South Korea in the 5th to 8th classification match in Valencia, Spain, today.

The South Koreans were in a class of their own to thwart all attempts by the Malaysian Tigress before taking the lead through Cho Hyejin in the 33rd minute before Lee Yuri breached the Malaysian defence again in the 46th minute.

Even before the squad were able to recover from the two early setbacks, Park Seungae added South Korea’s third goal from another penalty corner strike.

Meanwhile, National women’s hockey team coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said despite the loss, the Malaysian Tigress showed a better performance compared to the previous games.

“However, there are still areas that can be improved in the classification match for 7th/8th positions. We are taking everything into consideration because the team has the potential to excel on the international stage,” he said through a video clip shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today.

Malaysia will face either Canada or Ukraine in the next match on Saturday.

The Malaysian Tigress lost all their three previous matches in Group B to host Spain (0-7), Canada (0-3) and Great Britain (1-8).–Bernama