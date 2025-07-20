Final day of National Unity Week 2025 in Batu Kawan

BATU KAWAN: The national-level 2025 National Unity Week (SMP) celebrations are concluding today at Batu Kawan Stadium grounds after four days of vibrant activities. The event, which began on Thursday, has drawn over 250,000 visitors from diverse backgrounds.

The final day kicks off at 6.30am with Zumba and traditional dance fitness sessions. Morning highlights include the Larian Kembara Ilmu and Fun Unity Run, followed by a multicultural traditional costume showcase at 9am.

Children can enjoy the ‘Didi & Friends’ musical show at noon and 2pm, featuring meet-and-greet sessions with animated characters. Arts and culture enthusiasts can catch the open boria competition at the main stage from 4pm.

Other attractions include spice identification contests, classic costume showcases, and entrepreneurship talks. Visitors can also explore Rumah KAMI exhibitions, ethnic village displays, traditional games, and Foodunites stalls.

Public services such as traffic summons discounts from PDRM and JPJ, as well as reduced compound fines from MBPP and MBSP, are available during the event.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the celebration yesterday. The event, themed “Harmony in Diversity,“ concludes at 6pm today. - Bernama