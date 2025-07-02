Man City exit Club World Cup as Al-Hilal stuns in Orlando

MANCHESTER CITY’S Club World Cup journey ended in dramatic fashion as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal secured a 4-3 extra-time victory, marking a disappointing conclusion to a challenging season for Pep Guardiola’s side. The defeat highlighted the growing competitiveness of non-European teams in FIFA’s revamped tournament.

Despite topping their group with three wins and 13 goals, City faltered against Al-Hilal in Orlando. New signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki showed promise, but defensive lapses proved costly. Bernardo Silva admitted the squad’s fatigue, saying, “No one wanted to lose, we are very used to not having holidays unfortunately because the schedule is crazy.”

Guardiola acknowledged the toll of the tournament, echoing Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of its demanding format. “Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted,“ he said. With six weeks until their Premier League opener against Wolves, City now prioritise rest, particularly for Rodri, who returned from injury only to be substituted in extra time.

Al-Hilal’s victory sets up a semi-final clash with Fluminense, ensuring a non-European finalist. The Brazilian side, led by veteran Thiago Silva, eliminated Inter Milan, reinforcing South America’s threat. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal’s Saudi-backed squad, coached by Simone Inzaghi, continues to challenge Europe’s elite, fueled by heavy investment.