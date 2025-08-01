Man City’s Txiki Begiristain exits after 13 years, Hugo Viana takes over

MANCHESTER CITY Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has left the Premier League club after 13 years, with former Sporting director Hugo Viana set to take his place, the club confirmed on Thursday. The 60-year-old Spaniard played a pivotal role in City’s golden era, securing seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup.

Begiristain’s departure follows a rare trophyless season for City, who also face over 100 charges for alleged financial breaches under Premier League regulations. His close working relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, dating back to their time as Barcelona teammates, has been central to the club’s success.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Txiki for everything that he has achieved during his time at the Club, and we look forward to paying tribute to his outstanding contribution in September,“ City said in a statement.

Begiristain, who previously spent seven years as Barcelona’s Director of Football, was instrumental in bringing Guardiola to City in 2016 and had earlier facilitated his appointment at Barcelona in 2008. Reflecting on his decision to leave, Begiristain told City Studios, “I told (Man City CEO) Ferran (Soriano), ‘I’ll handle Pep’s transition for you.’ And then you renewed for two more years. When you renewed the last time (in November last year), I said, ‘Ferran, I can’t do this anymore’.”

His exit has sparked speculation over Guardiola’s future, with the 54-year-old manager’s contract set to expire in 2027. The Spaniard’s long-term plans remain unclear, adding uncertainty to City’s next phase. - Reuters