Manchester City sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG

MANCHESTER City have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of 35 million euros.

The 26 year old has signed a five year contract with the Premier League champions, replacing Ederson who departs for Fenerbahce after eight seasons.

Donnarumma arrives as a Champions League winner with PSG last season and was Italy’s goalkeeper during their Euro 2020 triumph.

His exclusion from PSG’s Super Cup squad indicated he was no longer first choice at the French club.

Donnarumma expressed his delight at joining a club with world class talent under manager Pep Guardiola.

Director of football Hugo Viana described the signing as a major boost for the club given Donnarumma’s experience and proven success at the highest level. – AFP