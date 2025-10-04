Manchester United boss Amorim says actions not words needed

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ruben Amorim said only results can silence his critics ahead of a Premier League clash against Sunderland that could decide his future.

Amorim has won just 34 points from his 33 Premier League games since taking charge at Old Trafford last November.

Failure to beat newly promoted Sunderland, who sit fifth in the table, on Saturday could prove the final straw for the United hierarchy ahead of a two-week international break.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League last season -- United’s worst campaign since being relegated in 1974 -- Amorim was backed with more than £200 million ($269 million) in the transfer market.

However, there has been little sign of improvement, with the Red Devils languishing in 14th spot six games into the new season.

“You cannot run away from the results and then you have the baggage from the last season,“ Amorim told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“The last season for me, it doesn’t matter.”

Amorim’s refusal to deviate from his preferred 3-4-3 formation has been questioned by many pundits, including former United captain Gary Neville and the club’s all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney.

The 40-year-old said there was no point in publicly addressing his critics as he just has to get results to keep his job.

“It’s not time to say, it’s time to show,“ he added. “The games in this year for me are completely different.

“We show that in some games. In other games we are not the same team in some details.

“I have nothing to say in this moment. My job is to prepare the team and let’s go for the next game.”

United will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence at Old Trafford before kick-off after two people were killed during an attack on a Manchester synagogue on Thursday.

“Of course, our sympathy is for the victims,“ said Amorim. “We will pay tribute tomorrow, but it’s a crazy world in this moment.” - AFP