Masters Japan: Aaron-Wooi Yik eliminated, Nur Azriyn-Wee Kiong shine

THE campaign of top national men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 came to a halt in the second round after they were beaten by the Taiwanese pair Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin today

In action at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, Hsiang-Chieh-Chi-Lin managed to defeat Aaron-Wooi Yik who are the fourth seeds of the tournament 11-21, 13-21 in 26 minutes.

The result sees Aaron-Wooi Yik’s hopes of making the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou slim as the pair need to at least make it to the semi-finals of the 2024 Kumamoto Masters Japan to accumulate enough points to Hangzhou.

Last week, the pair ranked sixth in the world won the Korea Masters 2024 by defeating the host pair Jin Yong-Kim Won-ho 21-23, 21-19, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong upset their stronger compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in straight sets 21-9, 23-21.

Waiting for Azriyn-Wee Kiong ranked 40th in the world in the quarter-final are Hsiang Chieh-Chi Lin tomorrow.

In the men’s singles, Leong Jun Hao shocked Japanese player Koki Watanabe with a 21-10, 16-21, 21-13 victory.

Jun Hao is scheduled to face another tough challenger, Kodai Naraoka who is the tournament’s second seed in the quarter-finals tomorrow.