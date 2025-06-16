McIlroy seeks Portrush reboot after US Open flop

RORY McIlroy is looking forward to getting home to Northern Ireland and next month’s British Open at Portrush after finishing a disappointing US Open run on Sunday.

Second-ranked McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters in April, struggled at last month’s PGA Championship and ended on seven-over par 287 at Oakmont after a final-round 67 on Sunday.

“It was nice to end this week with a bit of a positive note with the way I played today,“ he said. “I’ll just be looking forward to and trying to get myself prepared for Portrush.”

The 36-year-old will play next week’s PGA Travelers Championship and the Scottish Open before trying to win a major title at Portrush.

“It will be amazing to go home and play in that atmosphere and see a lot of people that I still haven’t seen yet. I’m really looking forward to it,“ McIlroy said.

“Hopefully I can celebrate with them on Sunday night with the Claret Jug and the green jacket.”

McIlroy has struggled with his game in the aftermath of completing his 11-year quest for the career slam by capturing a Masters green jacket, the impact of the feat taking a toll.

“I climbed my Everest in April and I think after you do something like that, you’ve got to make your way back down, and you’ve got to look for another mountain to climb,“ McIlroy said.

“An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those.”

Motivation won’t be lacking.

“If I can’t get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don’t know what can motivate me,“ McIlroy said. “I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven’t been there the last few weeks.

“Getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again.”

McIlroy and his family have a new home in London to enjoy as well.

“I’m looking forward to just getting back to Europe in general,“ McIlroy said. “It will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week.”

McIlroy played in the 2019 Open at Portrush, when Irish pal Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug and McIlroy missed the cut.

Emotional at Portrush

He must cope with surprising feelings that struck back then.

“I didn’t realize how emotional I was going to be at Portrush. I think that was a thing I was unprepared for more than anything else,“ McIlroy said, recalling a crowd roar when he hit a good shot.

“I felt like I was about to burst into tears -- just that support and that love from your own people. So I was unprepared for that. I need to just get myself in the right frame of mind to feel those feelings again.”

McIlroy had struggled with driver issues since his driver was found out of compliance with golf rules in testing before the PGA Championship, where he shared 47th. But his driver work looked solid at tricky Oakmont.

“I’ve driven the ball well all week,“ McIlroy said. “After the way I drove it today, I’d say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee. Really encouraged with the driver.

“Physically I feel like my game is there. It’s just mentally getting myself in the right frame of mind to get the best out of myself.”