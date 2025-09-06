McLaren Racing F1 stake sold in landmark $5 billion valuation deal

MCLAREN RACING has achieved a landmark valuation of $5 billion following a complete ownership acquisition by Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings.

The deal grants both entities full ownership of the reigning Formula One world champions by acquiring all remaining shares from previous minority investors.

Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, will retain majority ownership while CYVN Holdings, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, takes a non-controlling stake.

This transaction concludes the involvement of MSP Sports Capital, O’Connor Capital Solutions-managed funds, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds, and Caspian Funds as shareholders.

McLaren Group executive chairman Paul Walsh expressed gratitude to the minority investors who joined during 2020 and supported the team’s commercial growth and financial stability.

MSP Sports Capital, founded by Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad in 2019, reportedly achieved a ten-times return on their 2020 investment through this transaction.

This exit represents the largest sports team departure ever for an institutional fund according to financial reports.

Moorad stated their investment goal was to restore one of motorsport’s most legendary brands through experience, capital, and commitment.

Both Najafi and Moorad will depart from the McLaren Racing board following the ownership transition.

McLaren secured their ninth constructors’ championship last year and currently dominate the 2025 season with twelve victories from fifteen races.

The team has accumulated more than double the points of rivals Ferrari and Mercedes during the current campaign.

Drivers Oscar Piastri with seven wins and Lando Norris with five victories are competing for the 2025 drivers’ championship. – Field Level Media - Reuters