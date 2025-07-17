Messi’s goal streak ends as Cincinnati defeats Miami 3-0

LIONEL Messi’s historic five-match streak of scoring multiple goals came to an abrupt end as Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer action.

The Argentine superstar, who had netted braces in five consecutive games, was kept quiet by Cincinnati’s disciplined defense.

The 38-year-old forward had previously scored two goals in each of his last five appearances, bringing his season tally to 16. His last such streak dated back to 2012 during his time with Barcelona.

However, Miami struggled offensively, managing only two shots on target throughout the match.

Cincinnati took control early, with 20-year-old American midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela opening the scoring in the 16th minute.

Brazilian forward Evander doubled the lead in the 50th minute before sealing the victory with another strike in the 70th.

The loss leaves Miami fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 11 wins, four losses, and five draws.

They trail league leaders Philadelphia by eight points, though they have three games in hand.

To overtake their rivals, Miami must win all remaining matches. - AFP