MHC: Stern action awaits umpires who refuse to officiate local matches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have warned local hockey umpires that stern action will be taken against those who refuse to officiate local competitions.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pix) said this includes banning them from officiating any international-level tournaments in the future.

“Whoever (the umpires) complains, we (the MHC) will not promote them to the international level. We have several world-class umpires but when asked to officiate local tournaments, they refuse to help out.

“So, if anyone refuses to officiate local hockey matches, I will write to the FIH (World Hockey Federation) so that they will also be barred from officiating matches at the international level,” he told a media conference at the MHC headquarters here today.

Earlier, local media reported that certain hockey umpires have taken the approach of “boycotting” the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) after several unfavourable issues cropped up.

According to the report, some umpires were disappointed when the rate of allowance they were supposed to receive was reduced without any notice and a delay in the payment system.

Asked about the lower rate of allowance, Subahan said the MHC would pay according to what they can afford.

“Most of these umpires have full-time jobs. So, don’t think of this task as a place to find extra cash because we are not forcing them and they come to officiate voluntarily.

“If they are looking for money, I suggest they look for other sports because this is not the place to look for money,” he said.

Subahan also gave an assurance that they have sufficient umpires to officiate MHL matches this season. -Bernama