Modern-day slavery uncovered at Perak furniture factory

BATU GAJAH: Forced to live without wages since December last year, 55 foreign workers at a furniture factory near Lahat here were compelled to borrow from a nearby sundry shop to survive, while their passports were held by their employer.

Their ordeal, along with that of six Malaysian workers, came to an end today when they were rescued by police in a joint operation with the Department of Labour (JTK) and the Department of Environment.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the foreign workers, all men aged between 19 and 45, were from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal while the six Malaysians, aged between 35 and 60, comprised three men and three women.

“A 58-year-old Malaysian man, believed to be the factory manager and employer, has been arrested. The factory, which processes wood for furniture, has been in operation for 28 years,” he said when met at the site.

Noor Hisam said several of the victims had informed authorities that they were forced to borrow money from a nearby shop owner to purchase daily necessities, especially food.

“We were also told that all the (foreign) victims’ passports were being held by the employer to prevent them from fleeing,” he added.

All victims will be taken to the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) for documentation before being transferred today to the Fourth Protection Centre (RP4) in Tanjung Kling, Melaka.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

Meanwhile, Perak JTK director Mohd Nizar Zakaria said the employer was found to have committed several violations under the Employment Act 1955 and Section 24(D) of the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Employee Facilities Act 1990 [Act 446].

“The offences include failure to pay wages, delayed salary payments, unlawful deductions, absence of valid employment contracts, and failure to provide suitable accommodation for workers,” he said.

Mohd Nizar emphasised that such enforcement is vital as a proactive measure to address non-compliance with labour laws.